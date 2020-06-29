Delegates from the 13 colonies adopted the Declaration of Independence, a document drafted by Thomas Jefferson on July 4th, 1776. Since then, July 4th has been celebrated as the birth of American independence, with all kinds of traditional festivities including fireworks.
Growing up in the late 1970’s, I have wonderful memories of watching my friends play in The Washita Valley Golf Tournament (which is the oldest one in our state) and also enjoying all the fireworks. When we recently asked a question on Facebook about favorite memories of growing up in Chickasha, I saw that many others have those same fond memories.
This weekend, everyone can enjoy Fireworks on the 4th at Shannon Springs Park. Instead of Delegates from 13 colonies, we can thank a group of around 15 business people here in Chickasha. They have privately raised over $15,000 every year, for over 30 years, because they believe in Chickasha. They don’t seek credit as sponsors, but instead understand the importance of celebrating our Country’s Independence here in our Community. Much like those original Delegates, they stand up for what they believe in and the rest of us benefit from their efforts.
The 92nd Annual Washita Valley Golf Tournament is this weekend. Max Stewart purchased the Country Club in hopes of keeping local golf alive here in Chickasha. He renamed it Bushwood so that he could appeal to the every-day golfer, as well as the long time golf enthusiasts. According to an article in Golf Digest in 2019, owning and managing a golf course today is one of the most challenging businesses you can be in, and that was before our recent health crisis hit our Country. Max stood up for what he believed in so that all of us could benefit.
As we all celebrate the 4th this weekend, please keep in mind the sacrifices that many have made centuries ago as well as today. Let’s remember the many that have fought in our military and the sacrifices they have made and continue to make for our benefit.
Let’s put aside our differences and instead be appreciative of what we have to be thankful for here in Chickasha. I’m thankful to be back home celebrating the 4th like I did growing up and I’m thankful for all those I’ve mentioned that believe in our Country and believe in Chickasha. That my friends… is #TheGoodStuff!
