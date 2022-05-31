I love traditions! Thanksgiving and Christmas are full of family traditions for me, we do the same thing almost every year and part of the fun is the anticipation of these events. Chickasha is host to many events that have become traditions. I’ve talked to so many people that drive here during the Holidays for the Festival of Light, it’s their family tradition. Thanks to Josh Woods and Zach Grayson, the Oklahoma Food Truck Championship is now a tradition the first Saturday in October.
This year will be the 3rd year for Christmas in July in Chickasha. It all started back in 2020 during the pandemic when Mayor Chris Mosley suggested that we should do it after the popularity of Restaurant Bingo, Shop Chickasha and Tunes in June. Seemed like a good idea so we organized free Christmas movies at the historic Washita Theater and lit up the Christmas Tree at Shannon Springs Park. Last year we added the Christmas Cooldown Concert with fireworks afterwards. Now this year, the Chamber and EDC are teaming up to build on this new tradition even more.
Playing off the success of the music video “Christmas Town” last December, we are sending a message all over Central Oklahoma to “Come on Down to Christmas Town” to eat, shop and enjoy all the activities our Community has to offer during Christmas in July. You may see some TV commercials with this message as we work to bring in more shoppers for our local businesses. There will be fun ways that everyone can Shop Chickasha and win prizes and we will be releasing those details soon. Free Christmas movies will be back at the Community Theater on most Thursday nights in July and we will be doing another block party and Christmas Cooldown Concert as well.
Building the tradition of Christmas in July is another way to market Chickasha as a destination. Hochatown in Southeast Oklahoma has boomed in popularity over the past decade because of their marketing efforts. Encouraging people to Shop Chickasha is critical for our local businesses and hopefully the month of July will become one of the busiest months of the year. Traditions can be hard to establish, but when they are successful it lets everyone see what we have to offer here in Chickasha and that’s #TheGoodStuff.
