When you take young kids on summer vacations, the question always comes up: “Are we there yet?” Anticipation and excitement can get the best of everyone, not just kids. It’s so difficult to enjoy the ride as we have our site set on the final destination.
There were numerous events the past few months that brought back alumni to Chickasha. Between the all school reunions and the first home football game with the new turf and other improvements, a lot of people came back home. Some hadn’t been here in many years. I saw numerous comments on social media about all the positive things happening here in our Community! There is no doubt we have made some significant progress the past few years, but we aren’t there yet.
Sales Tax collections, building permits and new business openings are trending in a historic fashion for Chickasha. USAO, Canadian Valley Technology and Chickasha Public Schools all have incredible momentum and visionary leadership. Over a dozen new businesses have opened in Downtown the past couple of years and at least that many more will open in the next 12 months. Monthly visitor counts in the Downtown area are outpacing last year by over 30%, but we aren’t there yet.
The Chickasha Leg Lamp opened up permanently last November with international media attention but the ongoing positive press this summer clearly shows that it’s not just a holiday attraction. It’s an economic development grand slam home run. Information on phase 2 of the Downtown Park will be released soon which should trigger even more development. The movie set for “Twisters” is waiting for the strike to end so that filming can happen here in Chickasha, but there is another potential blockbuster on our horizon for next year as we aren’t done there yet either.
When we drive on our family vacations, we need to enjoy the journey. I believe we also need to enjoy the progress and momentum we have right now, but we can’t stop. When we are using adjectives like “historic” and “unprecedented” we shouldn’t settle for things being pretty good. I believe we need to challenge ourselves and see just how much can we accomplish? Do we want our town to be good, better or best? When there are some asking “are we there yet” I hope we enjoy the ride and strive for excellence, because when we do…that’s #TheGoodStuff!
