I think many of you know that the movie “A Cowgirls Song” was filmed in Chickasha in 2021 and has been on Netflix since last August. In the three weeks it was filming here, the production company spent over $140,000 with our local businesses. From hotel rooms and restaurants to boutique shops, thrift stores and Walmart, they spent money with a variety of different businesses. Once the movie was released, you could recognize different buildings and even some local faces on the big screen. It was definitely a positive light for our town.
There is also a documentary being made about the Leg Lamp that will hopefully be released this November. More details to come on that, but when it makes one of the major streaming platforms, more people can see what’s going on in Chickasha. Have you watched the Steve Martin, Serena Gomez, and Martin Short series called “Only Murders in the Building?” In the first episode the characters are all listening to a podcast that mentions Chickasha Oklahoma, only they mispronounce it. In later episodes they correct themselves. In 2021, the setting of the movie “Old Henry” was…you guessed it: Chickasha! In 2020 a few scenes of the movie “Infamous” were shot in the Chickasha area. I’m sure I’m missing some other movies that have ties to Chickasha, but it’s good to see that there have been several in the last couple of years.
With all the tradition of the Festival of Light and Christmas, it sure seems like our Community would be the perfect backdrop for a Christmas movie. With Hallmark, Lifetime and Great American Family, there are a lot of Holiday movies that are made each year and it sure seems like one should be made here. Our state has the Oklahoma Film and Music Office and they promote movies being made all over Oklahoma and there is also a state rebate program. The demand for rebates far exceeds the state funds so it can be challenging for projects that need funding. I spoke with a man from Los Angeles last week and he is interested in filming around Chickasha because he has ties to Marlow. He is an independent film maker and was looking for investors so not sure how long that will take to come together.
Chickasha is certified as “Film Friendly” and we would love to see more movies shot right here. Guthrie has a long list of movies that were shot there, so why not us? Thanks to several creative people in our Community that have been in or worked on some major movies and want to see more activity here, our future looks bright. We had a site visit last month and had an opportunity to showcase the Festival of Light and the Leg Lamp, but much like recruiting new business, recruiting movies requires a lot of determination and follow up. It’s an exciting time to be in Chickasha and now we need to movie production companies see all of that enthusiasm and come film #TheGoodStuff!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.