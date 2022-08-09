One of the things I treasure about my high school years were the Pep Rallies. As a 1981 graduate of Chickasha High School, I always looked forward to my class competing against the other classes to show who had more school spirit. I believe enthusiasm is contagious and when you are around people full of spirit and a strong belief in something, you can’t help but also feel that way.
Chickasha Schools held its annual Convocation to start the school year on Tuesday and it was my first time to attend. WOW! It was a Pep Rally involving students, but the cheer competition was between the faculty from the different school sites. Noise makers, signs, cheer leaders, the marching band filled the activity center and even the Fightin’ Chick mascot made an appearance. I expected the student groups to be enthusiastic, but I was even more impressed by the faculty. They are excited to get the school year started this week and that’s such a positive sign. I heard speakers talking about taking the time to make an impression on a student and the role teachers can play in young peoples’ lives.
As I often mention, I was gone from here for 35 years so I missed the roller coaster ride that Chickasha Schools were on and the revolving door for Superintendents. Luckily for me I now just see the positive. Rick Croslin started shortly after I did back in 2020. Mr. Croslin has renewed optimism among students, parents and faculty. He listened to leaders from each one of those groups and had a facilitator turn their input into a plan. The Chickasha School Board has adopted that multi-year plan starting this school year and the optimism and enthusiasm at our Schools is sky high!
This Thursday is the first day of school here in Chickasha and we know it will be a “Beautiful Day” thanks to a group led by Kelly Wilkerson. The Beautiful Day organization welcomes students back to school each year and also has a Birthday Program to make sure that kids know that the day they were born was truly a beautiful day. As students arrive at school this Thursday, there will be people from all over the Community welcoming them back, holding posters and sharing smiles. Thanks to so many people working together, our Schools are full of momentum and enthusiasm that is easy to see. When our leaders put kids first, it means we have a bright future in Chickasha. Maybe one of the students in Chickasha Schools this year will be writing this column in the years to come and telling everyone about their memories of #TheGoodStuff!
