This weekend USAO is hosting the Drover Softball Invitational at the Sports Complex. Instead of just one team coming in to play a game on campus, 10 teams will be coming from all over Oklahoma and surrounding states to compete. That is great news for our hotels, motels, restaurants and other retail merchants.
Having a college softball tournament at the Chickasha Sports Complex would not have been possible this year without much needed improvements to the fields. Almost $100,000 was spent by the Chickasha Industrial Authority for field maintenance. The CIA is funded by the local hotel/motel tax and by law, funds have to be spent on specific expenditures, like economic development and tourism. Chickasha City Council and new City Manager Tyler Brooks are embracing the importance of tourism and what it means to sales tax revenues. In addition to field leveling, Kyle Marks and his team at the Chickasha Parks Department will be working extra hard this week to ensure the Sports Complex is welcoming to our many visitors.
To most residents, this tournament may not seem like a big deal, but behind the scenes there is a lot to be excited about. Our local University that has been around since 1908, continues to take steps to play a bigger role of the Community here in Chickasha. The ArtWrecker in Downtown is now holding art classes from Associate Professor Jordan Vinyard. She is teaching more than art there as students are learning how to be more involved in the business community. She also has some very creative ideas for young filmmakers and I will have more info on that in the next few weeks. Jordan is also on the Downtown Park Planning committee and will oversee the Arts Plaza there.
USAO has made upgrades to their baseball and softball stadiums and will be hosting Chamber networking events in the upcoming months. Student athletes volunteer for clean-up days and help with many fun events like the Food Truck Championship. Their faculty are taking part in Leadership Chickasha. They are jump starting their student internship program to help both the business community as well their students college resumes.
Local businesses will see extra sales this weekend because USAO continues to make progress in making Chickasha more of a “College Town.” Chickasha needs this renewed investment from USAO. We need young people excited about where they are going to school and then considering staying here to be a part of our business community. Having an engaged University sets Chickasha apart from other towns when we compete for business and workforce. Get out this weekend and support USAO athletics(basketball has home games too), because that’s what residents of a College Town do, we appreciate #TheGoodStuff.
