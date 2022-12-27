As we get ready for 2023, it’s fun to look back on 2022 to see what happened in Chickasha. Next week I will give you my predictions for the New Year, but this week let’s talk about all the good stuff that happened in Chickasha in 2022. Much like this time last year, our Community continues to be full of optimism and momentum. As we all continue to spread the word about what’s happening in our town, people notice and start inquiring about how they can join our Community.
We saw a bunch of new businesses open throughout the year all over Chickasha: Brink’s Boutique, Copper Edge Boutique, L&L Emporium, Remedy Health, Reflective Image Detailing, Grease Monkey, Nano Repair, Mattress by Appointment, Iron Tree Coffee, Starbuck’s, Life in Bloom, Roberto’s Mexican restaurant, Shakespeare Wine Company, Osaki Steakhouse & Sushi, the Flower Shop Winery & Pizzeria, Uptown Scoops, Legends Pubhouse & Venue, Nailynn Beauty & Spa, Lily Bee Boutique and Ben & Jay’s Pizzeria. I’m sure I missed several, but no wonder the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce had a record setting year in membership!
Local businesses and citizens also came together to make a huge statement about who we are as a Community. Thanks to the leadership of Pat Brooks and Tim Elliott, the Chickasha Community Foundation raised $1.4 Million dollars of private donations to fund Phase 1 of the New Downtown Park in only a few months. As new businesses are considering Chickasha, this is a major selling point. The fact that our business leaders are willing to invest in Chickasha and embrace a vision for the future sends a powerful message. This kind of local investment will attract other major investment, but I will save those details for another week. These new businesses are also contributing much needed sales tax and in 2022 the City collected over $1 Million in sales tax every single month. Continuing to increase sales tax and our City’s budget is critical so that we can address our infrastructure needs.
We also saw progress in wanting to take better care of our Community. Keep Chickasha Beautiful went from being a marketing campaign in 2021 to a growing group of volunteers that meet monthly and now have created a calendar of events for 2023. The Community Alliance was formed this past Spring and now over 30 different organizations meet monthly to find new ways to work together to help those facing poverty and homelessness. They are sharing resources and communicating to avoid duplication of services in an attempt to help those that are willing to help themselves.
Chickasha had a fantastic year with new events like the USAO Film Festival, but also kept growing annual events like the Oklahoma Food Truck Championship and the City’s Air Show. Our Festival of Light celebrated the spirit of the original committee members during opening night festivities of it’s 30th year. On November 5th, Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell and the Chickasha Community Theater helped us open and celebrate a “major award” as the Chickasha Leg Lamp was lit up. Since then almost every state in the United States has heard of Chickasha. No wonder everyone is so excited about what’s happening in our town. We have to keep it going though, we have to keep welcoming new businesses, new residents and making sure everyone knows about #TheGoodStuff! Happy New Year Chickasha!
