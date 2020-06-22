As a small boy growing up in Chickasha, I loved to pretend to be a Cowboy. John Wayne made the life of a Cowboy look so adventurous in his many movie roles. I enjoyed going to the Chickasha Rodeo to see all the Cowboys compete, but I knew the Cowboy life wasn’t for me. I did enjoy buying a new set of boots from Hicks Western store, courtesy of my brother Pat’s charge account. Dressing up in boots and jeans was the closest I ever came to being a “Cowboy”.
This weekend, the 81st Annual Chickasha Rodeo will be at The Grady County Fairgrounds with performances both Friday and Saturday night. That means our first Rodeo was in 1939, can you imagine how much has changed around Chickasha since then? Our world is so different than those early years, especially with everything that has happened so far in 2020. I’m looking forward to watching the rich heritage of Cowboys competing in the outdoor arena and entertaining the whole family, but I’m also excited about the Parade!
One of the many cool things about living in a small town is enjoying the different parades. The Rodeo Parade will be at 4 pm in Downtown along the traditional parade route. The Grand Marshal is a surprise and the Rodeo Committee has sworn me to secrecy, but let’s just say the kids will want to have their picture taken with the Parade leader!
One thing that I hope is NOT a secret is that the EDC & Chamber will be giving away over $2,000 in gift cards from our local merchants. All you have to do to enter is spend at least $20 at Chickasha merchants THIS Saturday, June 27th and bring your receipt to the EDC/Chamber tent. We will be set up in front of Canadian River Brewing Company with our registration box from 3 to 5 pm. After the parade, we will draw at least 20 winners that will receive prize envelopes with $100 in gift cards.
An old fashioned Rodeo and Parade and FREE gift cards, that is what I call #TheGoodStuff!
