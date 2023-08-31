Here’s what I know and love about Chickasha. Many charming and genuine people are excited about the future. There is a buzz, a feeling in the air if you will that there’s nothing stopping our progress as a destination city!
That’s why I am investing in this community. I believe in Chickasha, and I’m banking on its future!
Something else I know. There is a school located on the west end of town in which there is much the same vibe. There is a lot going on at Canadian Valley Technology Center. They teach people how to earn a living, and they do it quickly and efficiently. There’s a buzz in the air there also. That’s largely why I am partnering in the school. I believe in CV Tech, and I’m banking on its future!
CV Tech has proposed a Sept. 12 bond issue. The bottom line is that they are asking for every household to partner with them by investing $2.50 per month (if your home is worth a hundred thousand dollars).
They have plans to enlarge the school to make more room for students and add programs our community needs. These plans include safer bus lanes and parking lots and renovations to older buildings. There are plans to launch a Cosmetology program at the Chickasha Campus if the bond passes.
Town’s End Chickasha and The Savoy are projects I am so passionate about! Every successful business venture needs skilled employees starting at the construction phase and completing with the daily workforce needed to serve our customers. I have witnessed firsthand the caliber of students at Canadian Valley.
Several students from the Building & Grounds program came to my worksite this summer. They welded, constructed, and plumbed their way to earning and learning. We also have plans to partner and grow CV Tech’s new Hospitality program – including the curriculum and hands-on practice in Town’s End’s venues.
CV Tech is a true community partner. Together, we can all continue the progress to make Chickasha a major destination venue. Please also join me in passing the CV Tech bond issue with a “Yes” vote on Sept. 12. We must continue investing in our community’s workforce and future!
Chet Hitt
Businessman | Developer
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.