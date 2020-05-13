Chickasha, OK (73018)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.