Now that the holidays are over, I would like to express how pleased I have been to see Chickasha make a concerted effort to become a destination. Not only during the holidays but throughout the year. Of course the biggest draw for visitors are still the holiday events.
The Christmas Story production by our community theatre group was one of the most enjoyable additions to this years' event schedule and I hope to see similar programs in the future. I was able to attend a matinee performance, sitting in the audience and the crowd response was tremendous and the scene transition was very well thought out and added to the total production tying together scenes seamlessly, the rotating scene, genius!
The second best part was seeing the smiles of the audience as we came out to the street in front of the theatre to be greeted by the production crew and the cast. Handshakes, hugs, and pictures all around.
I hope that these types of things can be reproduced in the future. As our entertainment options increase in Chickasha, the less reason there is to go elsewhere.
Good Job Chickasha Community Theatre!
James Sutteer
Chickasha Citizen since 2006
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.