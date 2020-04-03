It can feel a little lonely to head out to the mines when the message all around is “Stay Home.”
Of course, you know the message is intended for the family reunions at the grocery store or clusters of people huddled together as though their breath could never contain a potentially deadly virus.
You, essential worker, must show up in all of your physical vulnerability to provide the services we all take for granted.
Maybe that service is something as critical as safety from crime or disaster. Now there is a new danger to consider among bullets and fire.
Maybe that service is a restaurant meal delivered to parents who are weary from learning to teach.
That service may be stocking the shelves while a customer—who doesn’t mind social distance —peeps at your gloves and mask as though you are the crazy one.
And we know there are so many more.
From all of us at the Express-Star, thank you.
While we are also still at work, we have the luxury of a closed door and communication that does not always require face-to-face interaction.
Those of you out there providing for the community, unshielded or barely shielded, are heroes.
We wouldn’t be the first to point out that so many essential workers tend to be paid the least. Over time, the proposal to increase minimum wage in Oklahoma has been pushed so far to the back burner, it fell behind the oven. Guess who gets told to grab a broom?
There have been some great strides in the United States amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The emergency stimulus package, the boost to unemployment benefits and small business loans seem to be steps in the right direction.
Change doesn’t happen overnight. It can’t. Moreover, after such a massive shake to our world, the pieces are not going to fit the same.
As the world rebuilds, there must be recognition to those who kept all our little routines going.
In the meantime, essential workers, we see you.
