On Wednesday, a nursing home in Chickasha took decisive action to protect the community.
Visitation has been halted at Shanoan Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation as a precaution against the coronavirus.
The assisted living facility say they will reevaluate their visitation policy every two weeks.
At this time, there are no suspected cases of COVID-19 at Shanoan Springs.
The Express-Star applauds Shanoan Springs for making an effort to get ahead of the virus and prevent its spread to some of our most vulnerable residents.
The elderly and those with certain health problems are thought to be most at risk for becoming seriously ill from COVID-19.
While generalized panic is not helpful, we do believe that closing visitation for the time being is a strong case of “better safe than sorry.”
We also empathize with residents who are missing their friends and families. While suspending visitation is a good move, there are a lot of folks missing hugs right now.
We hope that those who would otherwise visit their friends and relatives in person will take advantage of the other ways they may keep in touch: through phone calls, video chat, texting and social media.
