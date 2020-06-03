Derek Chauvin put his knee on George Floyd’s neck and put his hands in his pockets.
This happened in broad daylight with bystanders filming him and begging for Floyd’s life even after Floyd could no longer beg for his own.
This is what we need to focus our anger on.
Most protesters do not condone the fires burning up businesses or the graffiti staining our country. Most law enforcement, including our own Grady County Sheriff’s Department, have spoken out against Chauvin’s crime. The Chickasha Police Department showed support when they escorted a peaceful march for three miles.
But, we need to sit with our discomfort over the details of the incident. An unarmed black person died at the hands of a white law enforcement officer. The other officers with Chauvin were the only ones who could have intervened—who should have intervened.
The narrative to this story and too many others like it has a similarity that needs to be examined without defensiveness. Cognitive dissonance often comes up in the form of defensiveness.
We can’t say all lives matter with sincerity until we address the racism in our country, in our communities, workplaces, friend circles and our families. Black Lives Matter is a call for us to not leave others behind. We need to listen.
As a white woman who used to have a lead foot behind the wheel, I’ve been pulled over a few times. My fear was a ticket, not a bullet. I can be fairly confident that basic respect will be met with the same, even if I was breaking the law.
I experience this in contrast to Tamir Rice, a black child who was shot by police for playing with a toy gun. I experience this in contrast to, Christian Cooper, a black man who was threatened with false legal allegations by Amy Cooper (no relation), a white woman, when he asked her to put her dog on a leash. She said she would tell the police “There’s an African American man threatening my life.” Her words sum up the unfair advantage she believed she had.
I would be missing the point to say “not all white women.”
Right now, I need to listen to experiences that are not my own.
As humans, we’ve all experienced injustice. Instead of that being a point of dismissiveness or contention, let’s use it as a point of understanding.
As a woman, I’ve experienced sexism. It’s not the same experience as racism. But just as an example, I know what it’s like to experience discrimination and have it dismissed by those who say they believe all are equal.
So, whether it’s gender, race, political party, socioeconomic status, profession, sexual orientation or age—we all have a point of understanding of what it’s like to judged, filed away and/or treated unfairly based on one aspect of ourselves.
Let’s extend that understanding and listen to the experiences of black citizens with an open heart. Whether you agree or disagree in the end, the conversation is worth having.
We had a peaceful protest here in Chickasha on Sunday. Brett Landry was brave enough to stand alone for eight hours as people yelled racist things at him and told him to put his sign down. On Tuesday, more people joined him. By that evening, the demonstration had gained the support of a three mile police escort.
Let’s not lose hope that things can change.
But let’s listen.
