EDITORIAL OPINION: Hats off to Grand Avenue Elementary

Earlier this week, Grand Avenue Elementary made an announcement that may be disheartening for staff, parents and students.
One of the school’s third grade teachers tested positive for COVID-19. Grand Avenue Elementary appear to have wasted no time in informing parents as well as going on to explain the school’s response.
We at the Express-Star applaud Grand Avenue Elementary for taking swift action to inform parents. Moreover, we commend the school for being upfront in explaining what strategies the school is taking to disinfect the school building and student belongings.
This kind of transparency increases trust in the school district and in the Chickasha community.
Lastly, we extend good thoughts and hopes of a speedy recovery to the teacher who tested positive. May healthy days, and a negative test result be in the near future.
