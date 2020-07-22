One thing that has become clear about COVID-19 is that the virus does not affect everyone the same way.
Infection may mean mild or no symptoms for some, organ damage or death for others. Not to mention, we are still learning about the long-term effects of COVID-19.
However, pretty much everyone needs to go to the store. It’s good to see more businesses protect their customers and employees during the pandemic by requiring the use of masks.
Among the many chains that have started to require masks, ALDI, Love’s, Walmart and CVS all have busy Chickasha locations. Hopefully these retail mask mandates will encourage residents to stay mindful during the pandemic. Maintaining social distance and frequent hand washing are still important.
For those who disagree with businesses requiring masks, please keep in mind that these new protocols are intended to protect, not offend or oppress. Moreover, for those who are unable or unwilling to wear a mask, many of those stores provide curbside pickup, drive-thru or delivery options.
For those who disagree with the mask mandate, please continue to show respect to the store employees. They have not created these new policies and they are not paid enough to shoulder complaints they cannot remedy.
As always, residents may take their money elsewhere. On the other hand, some businesses may find more support from customers who are seeking a safer shopping environment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.