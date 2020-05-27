Any Okie kid who raced turtles back in the day knows they aren’t so slow.
However, our turtle friends are no match for a vehicle traveling at even at residential street speeds.
As the weather warms up and especially after the rain, you might see the common box turtle making a brave trek across the roads in Oklahoma.
We can help these little guys and gals—who are probably late to the turtle dance—and could use a lift.
The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) have a guide to moving turtles across their road. Their article, “Turtles Need YOU This Season,” gives turtle-helping-tips.
Obviously, safety is most important. Motorists should pull over with caution, turn on hazard lights and make sure the traffic is clear before Mission Turtle Rescue begins.
Turtles are generally sweet critters. Though, they may be shy and they most definitely will pee. One tip PETA does not give but we highly recommend is holding the turtle—away—from your person.
Most box turtles, whether sunny striped or brown, can be picked up with one hand, at about the middle of their back. Then, just look both ways and cross the street with the turtle—in the direction they were headed—and place them safely in the grass.
However, snapping turtles with their long necks and strong bite will require a different strategy. PETA recommends gently pushing them with a blunt object to encourage them across the road.
Hopefully everyone is now carrying disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer in the car. Turtles can carry salmonella that can be transmitted to people, according to the Humane Society of the United States.
If you don’t have hand sanitizer, a disposable mask is just about the right size.
