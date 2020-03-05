The movement towards adopting a plant-based diet has not slowed down in 2020.
There are several reasons one may want to try a plant-based diet: from concern for animal welfare, health, the environment—or simple curiosity.
While it is a big change for many to reduce the amount of animal products on their plate, it is becoming easier.
Over the last year or so, Chickasha’s residents have gained access to options that were previously hard to find without traveling outside the city.
Tropical Smoothie has a plant-based chicken option for menu items that contain chicken. They also have a hummus wrap or bowl that can be ordered sans cheese.
Speaking of cheese—this dairy solid is often cited as one of the hardest animal products for people to give up. In the produce section at Walmart, non-dairy cheese can be found next to the pre-packaged salads mixes.
A plant-based diet does not require the consumption of any salads, by the way. In the frozen vegetable and fruit section there are plant-based corndogs, burger patties, beefless ground, mandarin orange crispy chicken and macaroni and non-dairy cheese.
Aldi has a variety of frozen patties: chickenless chicken patties, black bean burger patties, soy burger patties—and that’s just the regulars.
They also carry a variety of products that are available for a limited time. Most recently, they carried a liquid egg substitute and—too long ago—a plant-based ice cream.
Moreover, Burger King will be returning to Chickasha with an option they did not have when they left, the Impossible Burger. This plant-based patty aims to replicate the experience of a beef burger down to the insides being dyed with beet juice.
It’s a fair point to mention that most of the items on this list are processed. Those wanting to avoid eating processed foods may be relieved to know there are fruits, vegetables, beans, nuts and whole grains.
Well, what do you know? We had plant-based options all along.
