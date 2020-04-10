Recently, during an early morning trip to Aldi, I shared a nod with a woman wearing a charming, cherry-printed face mask.
A month ago, the woman and I may have exchanged smiles. But, I was also wearing a mask.
And yet, a nod felt no less sincere.
The way we interact is evolving out of necessity.
The City of Chickasha’s mask mandate, as well as those across the world, provides an opportunity for us to communicate a caring message to each other.
Wearing a cloth mask or other face covering is a visual representation of standing together—six feet apart—to protect the vulnerable.
And the vulnerable really means all of us.
We all like to tout our support of essential workers. So, let’s put a mask where our mouth is to help protect them.
We are all concerned about the elderly and immunocompromised, so why not do what we can to slow the spread of a disease that is especially harmful to them?
Now, a homemade cloth mask is not a superhero cape. People still need to practice social distancing, frequent hand-washing as well as washing their masks in hot, soapy water.
As most are now aware, the practice of wearing a mask does more to protect others than oneself. And there is something pretty neat about that.
A lot has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing, limited gatherings, canceled events and changes to some of our most cherished routines are a lot to handle in such a short timeframe.
I can empathize that for some, wearing a mask may feel like giving something else up. And it’s true that this is a time for sacrifices.
It’s a time to put our best face forward, just with a little extra cloth. It can even be cherry-printed.
