EDITORIAL: Absentee voting a good plan for pandemic election year

COVID-19 may or may not spoil your summer plans, but it shouldn’t stifle your vote.
State House Representative, David Perryman, D-Chickasha, recently gave a legislative update via teleconference on Friday.
Perryman brought up an important consideration this election year, that is voting absentee.
Voting absentee allows vulnerable populations to cast their vote from the comfort of their own homes.
Those who are 65 and older or have autoimmune concerns may want to be especially careful. A long line at the polls is a beautiful thing from an American perspective, but it’s not all that conducive to social distancing.
With the June 30 primary just a couple of months away and the uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic, now more than ever, it is important to consider ways to protect yourself, others and your civic duty.
We at the Express-Star do not want to cause any undue panic, but we are fans of precaution. As Oklahoma takes steps towards opening, we don’t know for sure what will happen.
It’s possible that this will be a step toward a return to normalcy, alternately we could see a spike in COVID-19 cases as public spaces reopen.
Whichever way things will go, let’s not take chances with the ability to cast a vote.
Signing up to vote absentee is also easier than ever thanks to the Oklahoma Voter Tool available on the Oklahoma Election Board website. Using this tool, voters can request an absentee ballot and check the application status of the ballot.
Voters can go to www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Absentee_Voting/index.html for more information.
