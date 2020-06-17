With the spike of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, this Father’s Day carries the same perilous feelings as Mother’s Day.
On Mother’s Day, my gifts were sent through the mail. It’s been a tradition for me to visit in person with badly wrapped packages for the woman who once wrapped Christmas presents for rich folks on the side. She can still fold a corner that could be used by surgeons.
This year, my hesitation to visit stemmed from worries about health issues that make her vulnerable. To her credit, she was understanding about my fears. What if a mask wasn’t enough? What if the machine in my chest made a hug nonnegotiable?
I had some hope that cases would have decreased by Father’s Day. The increase in numbers could be due to more available testing, or it could be that society has grown tired of staying away from each other. Even though we don’t get along all the time, the draw to congregate has overpowered the March-April-early May mindset to stay home.
And in some cases, it’s been absolutely necessary.
For us adult children whose concerns about the virus veer a little more on the cautious side, holidays that celebrate still-alive parents carry a sick irony. But, I can’t help but wonder if what I’m exchanging for security is a sensible trade. My parents still eat at restaurants and hug their friends like a couple of crazies.
The exchange of worry from parent to child hits a little harder every year.
I think a lot of us have had the same fears in 2020. We’ve seen powerful demonstrations of affection via FaceTime and window pane. And with each passing holiday, it’s hard to weigh the pros and cons of being around those who are vulnerable—and loved.
My dad is a healthy man. He can beat up your dad but he would never. He’d tell a dad joke and your dad would love him. He is the wisest child I could have ever hoped for to be my father. But the reality of his age in this pandemic feels like clipping the wrong wire may fast forward time.
I admit I’ve eyed the giant plastic jars of snacks at the grocery store and considered making a protective helmet. This does feel like a mission to territory where I am the danger.
But, it’s been several months now since I’ve pulled up to my parents’ driveway. Sometimes my dad is on the porch with his guitar. Sometimes he’s in the house with his guitar. I know one day, his harem of guitars will be all that is left.
I’m grateful with each minute that I still have both my parents. I’m thankful, too, for the handy skills my father has taught me over the years. For example, I know that if I cut the bottom off that giant plastic jar, sanding the edges will make it more comfortable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.