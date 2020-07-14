Growing up in the 70’s & 80’s in Chickasha, I loved going to the movies. I remember seeing Jaws, Star Wars and Animal House at The Washita Theater. So many fun summer memories of meeting friends at the theater and enjoying popcorn, a coke and air conditioning! I believe around 2000, the Washita Theater quit showing movies and was purchased by The Community Theater. Times had changed and the venue evolved to performing arts instead of summer blockbusters from Hollywood.
This past week, I had the pleasure of returning to my favorite hangout as a teenager to enjoy that movie experience back at The Washita Theater. The Community Theater joined the festivities of “Christmas in July” by showing Christmas movies every Thursday night this month. To make things even sweeter, Crazy 8 restaurant donated delicious cakes that were sold at the concession stand. It felt so good to get back out to watch a movie and enjoy the concession stand, but what made it more special was witnessing a community working together and adapting to difficult times.
This Thursday night, the Community Theater is showing the original version of “Miracle on 34th Street.” BJ’s Pizza will be donating the Pizza to be sold at the concession stand and Oklahoma City Crooner, Wade Tower will be performing Christmas songs before the movie. Tower, who was born in Chickasha, has an accomplished music style that is comparable to Frank Sinatra and Michael Buble. Concessions will open at 6, Wade Tower will perform at 6:30 and the movie will start at 7 pm. Admission is free, but donations to the Community Theater are gladly accepted.
To say that the year of 2020 has been a challenge so far is an understatement. If you watch the evening news, it is full of controversy and divisiveness. There is way too much criticism and turmoil almost everywhere you look.
It sure is refreshing to see a strong community spirit here in Chickasha. From Restaurant Bingo, to #ShopChickasha, Tunes in June and now to celebrating “Christmas in July”. I’m sure glad I moved back home to see how we can all adapt and make lemonade out of so many lemons this summer. I’m proud that my hometown supports our local businesses, our local non-profits and most importantly, each other!
A Christmas Tree all lit up, Christmas movies at a historic theater, traditional Christmas songs be performed, businesses donating to help non-profits, all in the heat of JULY? Yea, you guessed it, that’s #TheGoodStuff.
