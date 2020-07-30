Back in February before the health crisis started, the state of Oklahoma launched a new branding campaign. But because of the pandemic, there hasn’t been much of a campaign. “Imagine That” is the tag line to help promote some of the things in Oklahoma that many aren’t aware of: White Water Rafting in Downtown OKC, #ImagineThat or Brad Pitt was born in Oklahoma, #ImagineThat.
Chickasha has many famous people that were born here or have ties to our home town: NFL players Stephen Alexander and Sam Rayburn, PGA golfers Orville Moody and Robert Streb, Country Music songwriter Merle Kilgore, Movie actor Clevon Little (Blazing Saddles), Oklahoma Civil Rights leader Ada Louis Sipuel Fisher, just to name a few.
This past Saturday night, my wife and I enjoyed a Christmas Concert in the Amphitheater of Shannon Springs Park featuring Shane Henry and Maggie McClure, The Imaginaries. Shane grew up in the Verden area, but attended Chickasha High School. Maggie is from Norman, but they both currently live in the Chickasha area. Over 150 people attended the event at our Amphitheater where the seating is set up perfect for social distancing, but there were also many that brought their own lawn chairs and blankets. The concert was also broadcast live on the Visit Chickasha Facebook page and has been viewed over 2300 times already.
The Imaginaries short film, “Revival”, has gained a lot of attention on the film festival circuit. It has been screened at OKC’s deadCenter, New York Lift-Off and Tokyo Lift-Off. All of the music videos have been filmed and directed by local filmmaker Reagan Elkins. Watching the videos and short films you can see the special chemistry between the two, but watching them in person this past weekend was magical! There is something very special about the two of them that makes you think that major success is in their future!
A band named “The Imaginaries” hitting it big on the national stage in the future? Well #ImagineThat. But the fact they have local ties to Chickasha? Well that of course is #TheGoodStuff!
Chickasha’s ties to talent are #TheGoodStuff
- Jim Cowan Chickasha Economic Development Director
