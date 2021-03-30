The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is investigating three-vehicle collision that occurred on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike on Tuesday.
The collision took place just after 11:30 a.m. on I-44, H.E. Bailey Turnpike, at mile marker 106, within Newcastle city limits.
According to a summary provided by OHP, a semi-truck attempted to merge into traffic from the shoulder. A westbound truck rear-ended the semi-truck and swerved to the left. A westbound SUV tried to avoid hitting the truck by moving left and struck the passenger side door of the truck.
The driver of the truck, Joseph Thompson, 60, of Edmond was pinned in the vehicle and then freed by the Newcastle Fire Department, who used the jaws of life.
Thompson was transported by Grady/McClain EMS to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. He was admitted in serious condition with leg injuries.
The driver of the semi-truck, Chad James, 48, of Chickasha, was not injured.
The driver of the SUV, Beatrice Trammell, 73, of Chickasha refused treatment at the scene. The SUV’s passenger, Billy Trammell, 73, was not injured.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation, according to OHP.
