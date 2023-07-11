Local kids beat the heat by staying indoors and making art at the Chickasha Art Center. The Summer Art Camp had a record number of kids sign up for the event this year, Chickasha Art Center Director, Carrie Chavers said. The kids worked on a variety of projects using mediums such as clay, wood and paint.
Weather Alert
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 116 degrees. * WHERE...Oklahoma, Lincoln, Grady, McClain, Cleveland, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Hughes, Garvin and Pontotoc Counties. * WHEN...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, from noon to 9 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Weather Alert
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 116 degrees. * WHERE...Oklahoma, Lincoln, Grady, McClain, Cleveland, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Hughes, Garvin and Pontotoc Counties. * WHEN...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, from noon to 9 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
featured
Young artists learn skills at Chickasha Art Center's Art Camp
- Photos by Jessica Lane / The Express-Star
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Grady County Deputy dies in motorcycle crash
- Chickasha Public Pool to be evaluated
- Local artists paint pictorial pizza menu for The Flower Shop
- BASKETBALL: Chickasha graduate joins Texas Tech staff
- #TheGoodStuff Just Believe
- New Chickasha Rotary Club board sworn in
- Area teams record big plays, moments
- Downtown Chickasha 2nd Friday Art Walk slated for July 14
- OKLAHOMA WATCH: OKC police abandoned man in mental health crisis on roadside before fatal crash
- Chickasha sports seasons filled with big plays
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.