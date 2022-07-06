Kids got creative with vinyl records and acrylic paints at the Chickasha Art Center on Wednesday.
Carrie Chavers, Chickasha Art Center Director, showed the art campers how to pour mixed paints onto old records and spin them to create discs of marbled colors.
At the same time, other children learned to make impressions on pottery or how to paint small figurines. Others worked on painting and drawing projects.
The art camp has taken place all week at the Chickasha Art Center.
Later this month, the Chickasha Art Center will host a Kids Clay and Sculpture Camp from 9 a.m. to noon, July 25-29. Parents and caregivers can register by texting or calling 405-574-6689. The cost to attend is $40 per day.
The Chickasha Art Center is located at 624 W. Chickasha Ave.
