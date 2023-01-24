Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority crews report the winter weather system is continuing to move east into the Central portion of the state resulting in wet and slushy road conditions due to light to moderate snowfall since mid-morning.
In the Panhandle and Northwest Oklahoma, highways are snow packed in Alfalfa, Woods, Woodward and Texas counties while other counties report wet to slushy conditions.
Crews in Western Oklahoma counties are reporting slick spots forming as snow continues to accumulate from light to moderate precipitation throughout the morning. SH-9, SH-30 and US-62 among others are snow packed and motorists are urged to use extra caution in these areas. These conditions are moving east into the South-Central area of the state including Caddo, Comanche and Cotton counties where crews are monitoring bridges and treating as needed.
I-40 across Western Oklahoma and into the Oklahoma City metro area is mostly clear but wet, slushy conditions persist as snowfall continues in this area. I-35 is reported to be wet due to snowfall with crews closely monitoring bridges along the corridor and treating as needed. Similar wet conditions are reported along turnpikes including the John Kilpatrick, Turner, Cimarron, H.E. Bailey and Muskogee.
Motorists are advised to closely follow the forecast and check current road conditions on the interactive travel map at www.okroads.org or through the Drive Oklahoma mobile app before traveling in this area. As the winter weather system moves across the state, motorists are advised to expect conditions to change rapidly into the afternoon.
REMEMBER during snowy and icy conditions, motorists are asked to:
• Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.
• Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.
• Be aware of "black ice," which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.
• Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.
NOTE: Additional advisories will be sent from this office as conditions change.
