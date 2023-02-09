The Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority crews are reporting isolated slick spots in parts of Central Oklahoma. Motorists are urged to use extra caution during the morning commute, especially on bridges and overpasses.
ODOT crews are monitoring conditions and treating as needed. Motorists should be alert when traveling and plan additional travel time.
Motorists are encouraged to check current road conditions on the interactive travel map at www.okroads.org or through the Drive Oklahoma mobile app before traveling this morning. Give plenty of space from other vehicles and remain alert to changing conditions throughout the morning.
