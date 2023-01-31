Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority crews continue to treat slick and hazardous conditions in a majority of counties in Southern, Southeastern, Eastern and Northeastern portions of the state from the I-44 corridor to Arkansas.
Freezing rain is now developing in Grady, Stephens and Jefferson counties to the south; Creek, Pawnee and Osage counties in the Northeast and in Sequoyah County to the east and along the US-412/Cimarron Turnpike. A freezing rain band is also moving across multiple counties in Southeastern Oklahoma. Crews in these areas continue to plow and treat as well as monitor moving weather.
I-35 from Ardmore south to Texas is considered extremely slick and hazardous and travel is discouraged. I-40 from Shawnee east to the Arkansas state line is slick in spots.
Oklahoma City metro crews are staged throughout the counties to begin treating when anticipated precipitation moves into the area. The Tulsa metro area is also treating for slick spots ahead of precipitation moving into the area.
- As with all winter weather, drivers should avoid unnecessary travel but if that is not an option, use caution on elevated surfaces, reduce speeds and allow extra travel time.
- Be on the lookout for “black ice” which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.
- Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment and do not pass.
- Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.
NOTE: An update will be provided at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
