ODOT and OTA crews are reporting some precipitation in a handful of Eastern Oklahoma counties while most sleet has stopped in others. However, there are still slick and hazardous conditions being addressed along and east of I-44.
Counties being plowed and treated for slick and hazardous conditions: Carter, Love, Coal, Garvin, Hughes, Okfuskee, Pontotoc, Seminole, Bryan, Marshall, Pittsburg, Atoka, Pushmataha, Latimer, LeFlore, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Muskogee, Cherokee, Adair, McIntosh, Haskell, Creek and Delaware. This includes I-40 near Shawnee and the Talihina/Ouachita mountain area in Latimer/LeFlore counties
Outlying counties continue to be treated for slick spots including the Tulsa metro area and Rogers, Mayes, Craig, Washington, Nowata, Ottawa, Pushmataha, Choctaw, Cleveland, Johnston, Lincoln, McClain, Pottawatomi, Stephens, Cotton, Jefferson and Murray counties. This includes portions of I-40 near US-69 east to the Arkansas state line and I-35 near Purcell. Being treated for slushy areas are the SH-351/Muskogee, US-412/Cherokee, SH-364/Creek and I-44/Turner Turnpikes.
I-35 from Ardmore south to Texas is slick in spots and traffic is very slow; drivers should allow extra travel time in this area. Use caution traveling SH-375/Indian Nation Turnpike which is currently being treated and plowed, with slick conditions closer to Texas.
A small number of crews will remain active overnight in the Oklahoma City metro area, treating bridges and overpasses as needed. Crews will be monitoring conditions and ready to respond when anticipated precipitation moves into the area Tuesday morning.
As with all winter weather, drivers should avoid unnecessary travel but if that is not an option, use caution on elevated surfaces, reduce speeds and allow extra travel time. Crews will continue to treat these areas throughout the night and as the storm continues, until everything is clear.
Be on the lookout for “black ice” which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.
Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment and do not pass.
Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.
NOTE: An update will be provided at 5 a.m. Tuesday if conditions change significantly.
