Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority crews are reporting moderate to heavy sleet and freezing rain mix mainly in the Eastern half of Oklahoma and are treating and plowing slick and hazardous spots impacting highways and turnpikes.
While some crews continue to treat slick and hazardous conditions in the southern counties of Cotton, Jefferson, Carter, Love, Marshall and Bryan, conditions north and east are continuing to present a challenge with various forms of precipitation falling in the area.
Counties south and east of the I-44/Turner Turnpike are being treated and plowed as they are slick and hazardous: Murray, Garvin, McClain, Pontotoc, Coal, Atoka, Pushmataha, Pittsburg, Hughes, Seminole, Okfuskee, Creek, Okmulgee, Muskogee, Cherokee, Wagoner, Delaware and portions of northern Adair. This includes communities in and around Ardmore, Durant, Ada, Seminole, McAlester, Muskogee and Tahlequah.
Outlying counties are slick in spots, including the Tulsa and Oklahoma City metros. I-35 from Oklahoma City south to Purcell is slick in some areas, however I-35 from Purcell to Texas is being treated for slick and hazardous conditions. I-40 from Oklahoma City to Arkansas is slick in spots, drivers should use more caution nearer to US-69.
The I-44/Turner Turnpike, I-44/Will Rogers Turnpike and SH-375/Indian Nation Turnpike are all being plowed of sleet and treated.
As with all winter weather, drivers should use caution on elevated surfaces, reduce speeds and allow extra travel time. Crews will continue to treat these areas throughout the night and as the storm continues, until everything is clear. As temperatures drop, drivers should:
- Be on the lookout for “black ice” which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.
- Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment and do not pass.
- Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.Motorists are encouraged to check current road conditions on the interactive travel map at www.okroads.org or through the Drive Oklahoma mobile app before traveling.
NOTE: An update will be provided at 8 p.m. if conditions change significantly.
