Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority crews report freezing drizzle and are treating slick spots impacting highways and turnpikes mainly from Southwestern Oklahoma to Northeastern Oklahoma around and along I-44 and in eastern stretches.
As freezing rain moves across the state, crews in southwestern Oklahoma report slick and hazardous conditions in Caddo, Comanche and Murray counties with slick spots in Kiowa and Tillman counties.
In the Oklahoma City metro, roads are slick in spots on all highways, interstates and turnpikes. Drivers should use caution on elevated surfaces, reduce speeds and allow extra travel time. I-35 between Oklahoma City and Guthrie is considered very slick and being treated as is I-35 in Norman. Conditions along I-40 from Oklahoma City east to Shawnee is considered slick and hazardous and further east may become slick as precipitation moves in that direction.
Moving northeast, slick and hazardous roads are being treated in the Tulsa metro and surrounding Creek, Mayes, Delaware and Ottawa counties including the Creek Turnpike. Considered slick in spots are Muskogee, surrounding counties and the Muskogee turnpike. Crews in Southeastern Oklahoma are treating slick and hazardous conditions on bridges and overpasses in the Talihina area/Ouachita mountain range.
Motorists are encouraged to check current road conditions on the interactive travel map at www.okroads.org or through the Drive Oklahoma mobile app before traveling today.
NOTE: An update will be provided at 4 p.m. or as conditions change significantly.
