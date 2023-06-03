A huge crowd flocked to the Chickasha Municipal Airport for the Wings & Wheels Air and Car Show on June 3. The crowd enjoyed a two-hour air show featuring airplane acrobatics by Kyle Franklin of Franklin’s Flying Circus, Jeremy Holt, Leland Kracher, the Lone Star Jet Team, the Falcon Flight Formation Team and Mike “Spanky” Gallaway. There was also a car show with a fleet of classic cars, free airplane rides for kids, food trucks and vendors.
Wings & Wheels makes successful landing at Chickasha Municipal Airport
- Photos by Jessica Lane / The Express-Star
