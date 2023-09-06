Cyclists of all levels are invited to tour Chickasha while generating funds for local charities.
The Rock Island Ride will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30.
Online registration to participate in the event is open with a few important deadlines coming up. Sept. 14 is the deadline for discounted fees and Sept. 27 is the deadline for online registration.
The Rock Island Ride has six different categories for any level of cyclist, from beginner to seasoned riders looking for a very hilly challenge. The easiest level costs $25 and $40 each for the rest of the progressively more difficult levels. The first 300 riders of each to register get a free t-shirt, according to the event page.
To register, go to BikeReg.com and search for “Chickasha Rock Island Ride.”
The Rock Island Ride will begin at the Rock Island Depot in Downtown Chickasha. As cyclists return from the ride, the Rock Island Depot and Oklahoma Food Truck Championships will be kicking into gear. More information on these to come.
