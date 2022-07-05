Water conservation measures in effect in Tuttle

Tuttle residents may need to consider their address and the date before watering their lawn or garden.
The City of Tuttle announced on Tuesday that odd/even water conservation efforts are in effect for the city until further notice.
This means that City of Tuttle customers whose street address ends in an even number should only water outside on even-numbered calendar days. Similarly, those whose address ends in an odd number should only water outside on odd-numbered calendar days, according to the City of Tuttle.
A post from the City of Tuttle’s social media explained the reason for the measure.
Tuttle now purchases water from the City of Newcastle, who purchases most of their water from the City of Oklahoma City. Because of this, the City of Tuttle is now required to follow Oklahoma City’s water conservation measures.
Oklahoma City currently requires odd/even outdoor watering year-round. These measures are already in place for many communities in central Oklahoma, according to the City of Tuttle.
