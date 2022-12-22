There are resources for local residents seeking shelter from the cold.
Lt. Crystal McFarland, with the Salvation Army of Grady and Caddo Counties said the following warming shelters are available:
Daytime
Linked Church (902 S. 9th St.) Thursday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Heidi Helping the Homeless (428 S. 3rd St.) 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Nighttime
The Resurrection House/Life Skills Institute (701 W. Colorado Ave.) 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Thursday through Sunday morning
These shelters are even available to those with stable housing but who many not have proper heating sources, McFarland said.
There are also resources for those who need blankets, hand warmers and other items to stay warm: The Salvation Army, Heidi Helping the Homeless, the Resurrection House, Michigan Avenue and T’s Treasures.
