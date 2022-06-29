The Chickasha City Council invites residents of Ward 3 to attend a Ward Meeting on Monday, July 11, 2022. The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at Washita Valley Park.
Ward Meetings are an opportunity for residents of a ward to meet their elected officials and share ideas about the future of Chickasha. Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting for the ward they live in. Questions may be sent ahead of time to info@chickasha.org.
Ward 3 Council Members are Oscar Nelson and R.P. Ashanti-Alexander.
The meeting for Ward 1 will be August 8 at Fire Station #2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.