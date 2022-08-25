Grady County District 1 Commissioner Michael Walker has been found not guilty of embezzlement charges.
The embezzlement trial began on Monday at the Grady County Courthouse. On Thursday morning, Walker’s attorney and representatives from the state gave closing arguments.
Just an hour and a half later, the jury returned with the not guilty verdict.
An affidavit filed at the Grady County Courthouse in May 2021 alleged that Walker used about $30,000 in county funds to chip and seal a private road to his residence in Tuttle.
Walker’s attorney, Bret Burns, submitted a statement following the trial. He said the trial was a “political witch hunt” against Walker, led by county employees. He said County Street 2927 is a public street accepted by the county as a ‘county maintained road’ in 1976.”
"There is no doubt this pending criminal charge cost Mike this recent election,” the statement said. “Mike is grateful to his supporters and although he can never get these past two years back, he is thankful he can move forward with his life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.