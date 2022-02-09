Area voters made their way to the polls Tuesday, voting on issues that impact local schools.
Multiple districts held bond elections on Tuesday, and one school district held an election for an open school board office. All results are unofficial until the official results are released on Feb. 11.
Friend Public School held an election for two bond issues, and one of those two issues reached the needed supermajority. Proposition 2 managed to pass the election.
Proposition 2 involved purchasing two school busses and was worth $215,000. It passed with 63.51% yes votes. The proposition received 47 yes votes and 27 no votes.
The yes votes for proposition 1 made up 56.16% of the votes compared to 43.84% no votes. The proposition failed to meet the needed 60% mark.
Marlow passed a bond for just over $34 million. In the election, 75% of the voters (780) voted yes. The no votes totaled 25% or 260 votes.
Bridge Creek’s bond election failed to reach the needed supermajority. The election got 426 yes votes (57.26%) and 318 no votes (42.74%).
The Caddo-Kiowa Technology Center had two propositions on the ballot. Proposition 1 only got 481 yes votes (21.76%) compared to 1,729 no votes (78.24%).
Proposition 2 only received 353 yes votes (16.07%) compared to 1,844 no votes (83.93%).
Blanchard’s school board office remains open after none of the three candidates for office No. 2 received a majority of the votes. There will be a runoff on April 5.
Kristi Mitchell received 371 votes, good enough for 42.16%. Justin Smith came in second with 327 votes or 37.16%.
Lonnie Bewley finished third with 182 votes or 20.68%.
