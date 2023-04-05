Voters went to the polls once again.
Several school districts across the area held school board elections, and the voters have made their decisions. All results are from the Oklahoma Election Board and are unofficial until proper certification.
A couple of spots on the Bridge Creek Board of Education were up for grabs. Bridge Creek held an election for Office No. 1 and Office No. 3.
Terry D. Vincent earned a win for Office No. 3, grabbing 178 votes to 38 votes for Sharita Hill. Robyn Esparza won the vote for Office No. 1, picking up 135 votes to 82 votes for Micah L. Regier.
Two candidates ran for Cement’s Office No. 3, and Karen Glass earned a win. Glass received 74 votes to 49 votes for Steve Pelzer.
Steve Long won the race for Dibble’s Office No. 3, receiving 75 votes to 19 votes for Veronica Rivera. The race for Middleberg’s Office No. 3 resulted in Josh Oaks earning 28 votes and Glenda Fenimore earning 11 votes.
Russell Dean Thompson secured the race for Ninnekah’s Office No. 3, picking up 56 votes to Mark Fulton’s 28 votes.
The race for Verden’s office No. 3 went to Norman C. Wood and his 42 votes. Stevie Kaye McMillan received 22 votes.
