The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 General Election is Friday, Oct. 14.
Eligible Oklahoma residents may register to vote at oklahoma.gov/elections.html.
Those who are already registered to vote may visit the OK Voter Portal on the website to update their information and/or party affiliation.
Residents must print, sign and submit their application to the Grady County Election Board to complete the process.
The Grady County Election Board’s mailing address is P.O. Box 1226, Chickasha, OK, 73018. The office is located at 307 W. Pennsylvania Ave. in Chickasha.
