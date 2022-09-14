Viridian Coffee is partnering with the Charis Center to help mothers facing unexpected pregnancies.
For Lindsay and Shay Hayes, owners of Viridian Coffee, the unexpected pregnancy they faced belonged to the young woman carrying their son, Theodore (Teddy) Hayes.
About four years ago, Lindsay and Shay had a booth at the Duncan Farmer’s Market. Lindsay was open about wanting to be a mother as well as her struggle to become pregnant. On Sept. 15, a young pregnant woman approached Lindsay. At the time, she thought her baby was due in three weeks.
However, baby Teddy was born later the same day. While Lindsay and Shay were excited to become parents, they did not have any baby supplies. The Charis Center provided the new family everything they needed to get started, including a carseat.
The Charis Center in Duncan provides baby supplies, pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, parenting classes, adoption referrals and more. The center also provides resources for young fathers. All services are free and confidential. The Charis Center is open to residents outside the Duncan area, including Chickasha.
Teddy will celebrate his fourth birthday on Sept. 15. Lindsay said he is growing into his own person, making jokes and developing a fascination for anything with wheels.
Just a few weeks after adopting her son, Lindsay learned she was pregnant with her daughter, Honour. Just ten months apart in age, Honour and Teddy are like little twins, she said.
Lindsay said she is grateful to the young woman who carried her son.
“None of it was easy for her. She’s my hero.”
Viridian Coffee customers can donate to the Charis Center between Sept. 19-25. During the week, people can donate online at viridian.coffee/chariscenterdonation, at the drive-through with their order or inside any Viridian Coffee location in Chickasha, Duncan or Lawton. Viridian Coffee has raised an average of $5,000 every year for the Charis Center.
On Sept. 25, the Charis Center in Duncan will hold its 5th Birthday Party Celebration. The event will take place between 2 and 4 p.m.
Learn more about the Charis Center at https://chariscenter.org
