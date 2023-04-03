The Chickasha Area Arts Council’s Downtown Chickasha 2nd Friday Art Walk will be here in a flash on April 14.
Speaking of, this month flash mobs will be popping up during the event. Catch the dancers at the Chickasha Leg Lamp at about 5:30 p.m. and at Shakespeare Wine Company around 7 p.m. on April 14.
The art walk will take place between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. next Friday. Numerous businesses will show artwork from local artists either in their windows and/or inside. Some businesses may stay open longer during the event.
Just a few highlights for the art walk in April:
A springtime paper flower garden will bring color to the Rock Island Freight Building.
Drones will fly over to catch the flash mobs and capture the art walk.
The First National Bank & Trust will have an open house with new artwork and a live cellist.
A sculpture garden created by Wes Hallmark will be featured in the courtyard at Shakespeare Wine Company.
Canadian River Brewing Co. will have a craft night. For $30, participants will receive a beverage of their choice and everything they need to create a beer-inspired work of art.
Artists are invited to set up outside to show their art during the art walk.
Those with questions may contact Dana Helms at 405-203-2834.
