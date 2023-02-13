Drag performers often have hidden talents they use to communicate their art.
On Saturday night, Hex Reigh utilized American Sign Language to sing the Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way” with a hearing-impaired audience member.
Reigh, along with the other drag performers, shared their love of music and dancing with a crowd at Canadian River Brewing Co. on Feb. 11.
Jacob, who founded Rural Oklahoma Pride alongside his partner, Bryan, said he didn’t know Hex Reigh knew sign language.
Most of the night went along without a hitch. However, even with the best-laid plans, the internet connection may go awry. But while the loss of connection stopped the music, the show must go on.
Rural County Pride co-founder, Bryan, took up the mic and sang a cappella so Sailor Rhynstone could keep dancing until Rihanna’s voice came back on through the speakers.
Many favorite drag performers returned to the Chickasha show, including Selena, Fancyfeast Monroe, Vicki Dillard, Diamond Atrius and Kitty Beaverhausen.
The event was also a game night with tabletop games provided by the brewery and The Baron’s Game Room. Brinae Anderson of Sun and Shadow Mystic and Jacob of Bohemian Prism Tarot did Tarot readings.
This is the third drag show in Chickasha since late 2022, organized by Rural Oklahoma Pride. Rural Oklahoma Pride, LLC, serves the LGBTQIA+ community in rural areas of Oklahoma.
