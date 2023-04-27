Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 11201 in Chickasha needs to vote in seven new officers to avoid losing charter.
All Post 11201 members are asked to attend a meeting at 6:30 p.m. on May 16 at the Veterans Building at 101 N. 6th St. in Chickasha.
The members will be asked to vote in new officers. All seven positions must be filled, or vote to surrender the charter and close VFW Post 11201 permanently. If there are not enough members to fill the officer positions, the VFW State and National levels are expected to pull the charter and close the Post after State Convention in June.
For more information, contact Eric Anderson, District 14 Junior Vice Commander (elect) at 405-412-5739.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.