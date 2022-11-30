A ceremony for veterans and their families will take place at 6 p.m. on Dec. 7 in Shannon Springs Park. The ceremony will be held in the amphitheater with parking available at the gift shop area. Guests will have access to the attractions at the Festival of Light until 8 p.m.
Veteran’s Night to take place at Festival of Light Dec. 7
- Staff Reports
