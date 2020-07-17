Verden Public Schools recently announced the district’s plan for returning to school.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, school districts have been coming up with plans to safely open back up. Verden posted the district’s plan about opening up on its Facebook page Tuesday.
Verden’s plan includes a traditional option, in which attendance and classes will take place at school with precautions being taken to combat COVID-19. There is also a virtual option available for families with anyone considered “high risk” or at least one household member who has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Verden’s plan mentions several precautions that will be taken in classrooms, including rooms being disinfected and hand sanitizer being available. The plan mentions that social distancing will be practiced as much as possible, seats will be assigned and students will have “individual supplies.”
The district is encouraging masks.
As for the virtual option, those interested have until July 23 to email rtallent@verdenschools.org or rbeer@verdenschools.org about their interest. According to the plan, that option will require a pre-enrollment meeting with the principal of the specific site. The plan also mentions that anyone taking part in the virtual option can also participate in extracurricular activities.
The plan also talks about protocols for the district’s transportation, the cafeteria, recess, P.E. and visitors. There are also sections of the plan that talk about procedures if any teacher or student gets sick or if there is a COVID-19 outbreak in Verden.
Anyone wanting to find the plan can find it on the district’s Facebook page or website.
