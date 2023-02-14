A pair of area schools held elections Tuesday.
Voters got to go to the polls to vote in elections involving Alex Public Schools and Verden Public Schools on Tuesday. Office No. 3 was up for grabs for the Alex Board of Education, and Verden held a bond election that involved a proposition to make improvements.
All results are unofficial until at least 5 p.m. Friday, per the Oklahoma Election Board.
The Verden proposition ended up passing and easily surpassed the needed percentage. In the end, 88.75% of the voters said yes to the issue, and just 11.25% of the voters said no to the issue.
Three candidates ran for the Alex Board of Education spot. In the end, Skyler Foster ended up ahead of Tom Ketchum and Shelby R. Johnson.
Foster picked up 53.63% of the vote to 42.46% of the vote for Ketchum and 3.91% of the vote for Johnson.
