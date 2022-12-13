Valerius celebrates 50th anniversary at Gabriel Ride Control

Gabriel Ride Control, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of suspension products for the automotive, commercial vehicle,agricultural, recreational and solar industries, honored its longest serving full-time employee, John Valerius who recently celebrated his 50th anniversary with the company. Gabriel held a surprise celebration at the Chickasha, Oklahoma facility where Mr. Valerius works as a Warehouse Supervisor.
“We are excited to celebrate John’s 50th Anniversary milestone,” Bolinger said. “John exhibits the traits needed to help Gabriel continue to grow and succeed. His hard work, dedication and commitment set the example for future generations of the Gabriel team and we thank him for his daily contributions and his amazing 50 years of service to the company.”
Employee longevity is nothing new to Gabriel Ride Control. In fact, other long-time associates include: Christine Yeahpau 44 years, Barbara Wilson 43 years, Cynthia Stark and Bailey Dees 41 years, and Julann Kortemeier 40 years.
Gabriel Ride Control is an industry leader established in 1907. In 2012, MAT Holdings Inc., a privately held multi-national company founded in 1984, purchased Gabriel Ride Control. MAT offers of manufacturing operations, distribution centers and sourcing offices worldwide in the automotive, fencing, hardware, and power equipment sectors. Headquartered in Long Grove, Illinois, MAT has over 40 factories on three continents, including 2.1 million square feet of U.S. distribution and manufacturing space. MAT provides a full range of services including U.S. and overseas engineering, quality assurance, logistics and distribution support, strategic warehousing, bi-lingual sourcing, product development, and marketing. MAT is a family of companies and products, providing employment opportunities for more than 15,000 employees in 12 countries. Visit www.matholdingsinc.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.