The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) recorded a M 2.7 earthquake 7 miles from Chickasha at 9:56 p.m. on Aug. 22.
The earthquake had a depth of 11 km, according to USGS.
Residents who felt the rumble may report their experience to USGS here.
