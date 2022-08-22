Chickasha earthquake
USGS

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) recorded a M 2.7 earthquake 7 miles from Chickasha at 9:56 p.m. on Aug. 22.

The earthquake had a depth of 11 km, according to USGS. 

Residents who felt the rumble may report their experience to USGS here.

